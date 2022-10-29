A tourism summit was recently held in El Nido with the goal of uniting the destinations of Northern Palawan in order to grow and sustain their respective tourism economies.

The summit was organized by the Municipal Tourism Office (MTO) of El Nido on Friday, October 28, to bring together local tourism stakeholders from Roxas, Taytay, and San Vicente, to discuss the advantages of their sector if they all work together.

Owner of El Nido Boutique Artcafe Judith Distal shared information about the event on Facebook and expressed her appreciation to the El Nido MTO for organizing the summit.

“Special thanks to our [Municipal Tourism Office] led by [municipal tourism officer] Sharmaine Dela Cruz-Nur and [senior tourism operations officer] Shirlette Somayo. You put so much hard work into this [Tourism Summit] to make El Nido a better destination and to unite Northern Palawan as one,” Distal posted.

Arnold Valdez Jr., the Palawan Tourism and Promotions Office’s (PTPO) promotions and marketing director, and Elizabeth Maclang, the superintendent of Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, both gave presentations on how to redefine and rethink the tourism industry.

The mayor of El Nido, Edna Lim, mentioned in a previous interview with Palawan News that visitors are still coming to the town as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects.

“Ang turista sa bayan ng El Nido ay dumadami lalo na kapag maganda ang panahon, ayon sa AirSwift ng Ayala ay simula ngayon up to March, ay fully booked na ang kanilang airlines,” she said.

AirSwift has restarted its Clark to El Nido flights and is currently running 11 trips per day.

