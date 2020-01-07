Tourism official son robbed in El Nido resort

Police authorities in El Nido are still conducting a follow-up investigation regarding the case to determine the identity of the suspect or suspects.

Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat’s son Vicente Alberto Romulo Puyat was robbed by a burglar Sunday in a beach resort in El Nido where he is currently employed, a police report stated.

Puyat was victimized together with his dormitory roommate Robert Habolin Ramirez at the Lio Tourism Estate in Barangay Villa Libertad, El Nido on January 5 by a still unidentified suspect between 12:10 a.m. and 4 a.m., a report sent to Palawan News by P/Capt. Ric Ramos of the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) said.

Stolen from Puyat were a Lenovo Ideapad S145, iPhone 10, his passport, a bag containing identification and other cards, an external drive, and a BPI debit card.

Ramirez, on the other hand, lost a wristwatch, motorcycle key, room key, and a bag containing his wallet with P1,800.

The police report said the dorm where Puyat and Ramirez were staying has a duty guard. However, it has no CCTV installed that could have recorded the crime.

Police authorities in El Nido are still conducting a follow-up investigation regarding the case to determine the identity of the suspect or suspects.

Jordan Calderon, deputy security manager in LIO, said they are closely working with the police to catch the suspect.

He said they have no surveillance cameras in the dormitory where the incident happened because it is considered a “low-risk area”.

“Ngayon wala talagang CCTV ‘yong aming dormitory dahil ito po ay kino-consider namin na low-risk area. Hindi rin kasi ito pinupuntahan ng mga visitors at turista, mga empleyado ang nakatira dito at iilan lang. Meron tayong security guard at nakabakod ‘yong ating perimeter at may mga ilaw po tayo sa gabi, dinaraanan din ito ng aming roving guards,” he said.

Calderon said that upon checking the area, they have observed that there is no forcible entry to the dorm and the occupants may have possibly left the door open.

He also added that there were four of them in the dormitory room, but only Puyat’s and Ramirez’s belongings were stolen.

“‘Yong dalawang empleyado natin ang nawalan, pero apat sila sa isang kwarto. ‘Yong dalawang nawalan sila ‘yong malapit sa pintuan, base sa pagkaka-describe sa amin. Madali siyang maabot, pagkabukas ng pintuan madaling maabot ‘yong gamit ng dalawa, parang automatic na kung ano na lang ‘yong madampot ‘yon ang kinuha ng suspek,” he said.

Calderon said they are now intensifying their security by giving advisories to the employees and adding security personnel.

“Ngayon ay nagbigay na rin kami ng advisory sa mga empleyado na siguruhing naka-lock ang pinto, siguruhing secured and kanilang mga gamit, bago matulog and dinagdagan na rin namin ang security,” he said.

