Tourism plays an important role in the management of important natural resources and should be done in a sustainable manner to support their conservation, the park superintendent of Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park (TRNP) said at the opening of the Central Philippine Tourism Expo at SM Puerto Princesa.

Songco called on the Philippine tourism industry to be mindful of protecting the environment that sustains the tourism business.

“What we need is the kind of tourism that takes into consideration the environment, the people, and the economy. So it’s not just about making money because we already saw what happened to our tourism destinations na marami nang nasira,” she explained, adding that sustainable tourism is the kind that meets the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment, and the host community.

She further stated that with sustainable tourism, other needs of visitors such as safety and security, and an enjoyable experience are also met.

“That’s why we need people with conscience because kapag hindi, masisira yung environment, and the goose that lays the golden egg will die,” she said.

Songco also said that with the economic side of things always getting more consideration, the environmental side suffers. What is always being justified is that people need income and the host community also needs to get something out of the visitors.

“We pay to enjoy nature. Our perspective is that everything is for sale and everything that we bought belongs to us. Nakalimutan natin na we are just visitors and there are host communities whose lives will be affected by what we do in their towns,” she said.

And to address this issue, Songco said that for TRNP, their goal is to effectively manage tourism to support conservation. She said with their primary function of conserving and protecting Tubbataha Reefs, tourism is just a complementary activity.

She also stated that while their primary function is non-negotiable, they always find a balance on how to make sure that the tourists also enjoy their visit and at the same time, are safe and secure.

“We are just doing it because it will bring us funds so we can conserve Tubbataha. So tourism is not the goal, it is a means of achieving other goals, and in our case, the goal is the conservation of the park,” she said.

“Gusto namin sila mag-enjoy, pero gusto rin namin safe yung nature,” she added.

Moreover, she said getting in touch with nature also somehow affects the lives of tourists.

“There is a tendency that when we see something, when we are close to nature, something changes in how we see things,” she said, referring to the reaction of a group of visitors who chanced upon a whale shark while touring Tubbataha.

“It brings you joy and all that, and I’m sure pinag-uusapan pa rin nila ang Tubbataha hanggang ngayon because of that experience,” she said.

Furthermore, Songco discussed the importance of research and monitoring at the park in relation to its tourism industry.

She said for them to be able to effectively manage the park, they need to know if what they are doing works, and what is happening.

“Nature is our product so we need to understand nature. So we do these researches every year,” she said.

However, there are two major issues that she said need to be constantly addressed – marine litter and climate change.

While they have instituted marine park rules such as a ban on single-use plastic, she said 80 percent of marine debris found in the park are mineral water bottles.

For climate change, she also said that it is something that cannot be addressed at least directly, but there are ways to mitigate it.

Just recently, a group of scientists that conducted research in the park recorded coral bleaching which is a result of climate change.

“We need your help to spread the information. Because for you to love something, you have to know it first, and you have to understand it. If not, you cannot love that place,” she appealed.

“We are requesting you to share the love, spread the word about Tubbataha, our obligation to our sea. Hindi lang Tubbataha, huwag na natin layuan pa. Yung dagat, malapit sa iyo, mahalin mo, take care of the oceans,” she concluded.