The Department of Tourism (DOT) intends to restore the local tourism industry in order to make it more robust and to safeguard livelihoods and the workforce.

In a message to the media on Monday, DOT Secretary Bernadette Puyat said this goal can be achieved by “deepening the roots of community engagement, capitalizing on the country’s strengths” through activities from 2021 until the first half of 2022.

“This crisis has highlighted the opportunity for the Philippines’ tourism industry to build back better, shifting its narrative toward resilient, inclusive, and sustainable growth,” Puyat said.

She said the DOT will also continue to push for the vaccination of its tourism workers, the enforcement of health and safety guidelines, and the development of “tourism products and circuits” for the changing preferences of tourists amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are preparing for the return of inbound tourism, ensuring that our destinations are safe and our programs are sustainable,” Puyat said.

The message was released in celebration of World Tourism Day and its theme, “Tourism for Inclusive Growth.”

She said the theme supports the DOT’s vision for a “better normal” and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly referring to having decent work and economic growth.

“Tourism has the power to change and uplift lives, and as we head towards national economic recovery, we are committed to leaving no one behind,” she said. (PNA)