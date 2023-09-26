Several groups, including the municipal government of Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) and the Western Command, affirmed in a forum this Monday that tourism developments there will continue despite increased tension in the area.

On September 26, a panel forum for Tourism and Biodiversity Week was held in Robinsons Palawan, which tackled tourism and green investments in the KIG. The main forum was led by Dr. Ben Malayang, an environmental policy and governance expert, who stressed the importance of stakeholders having investments in the ecotourism of the island.

When asked how they would promote tourism despite the security threats on the island municipality, Judge Advocate General Anatalia Angare, representing Western Command, said that they were wary about sending any military presence near the area. Nevertheless, she said that it shouldn’t hinder tourism on the island, as the additional media aspect strengthens the civilian claim.

Atty. Louie Cascara, the municipal administrator for KIG, noted that they already conducted an expedition this summer to see which parts of WPS were suitable for tourist diving sites.

Cascara mentioned that the sites, as part of the tourism development framework (TDF) for Kalayaan, were personally visited by the Tourism Secretary and the Undersecretary for Promotions earlier this year.

Cascara also extended gratitude to the Western Command for forwarding their concerns to the National Security Council.

The TDF for KIG included promoting the island municipality to the Philippine Commission for Sports for potential scuba diving sites. A Filipino brand of service seminar for all the stakeholders in KIG will also be held this October, along with training personnel to develop the homestay program.

The funding for the TDF will be sourced from the Department of Tourism (DOT) MIMAROPA.

Arnel Valdez, representing the provincial tourism office, affirmed the province’s full support for furthering tourism in Kalayaan, also citing that tour packages were available for the island.

When asked about accessibility, Valdez said that most of the finer details were ironed out, and they were already looking into additional amenities for tourists.

“Di na po problema yung transport dahil meron na tayong tour packages. Nahihirapan kami magpromote sa Kalayaan kasi mahal daw. Pero kung gusto niyo ng quality experience, dapat ay magbayad kayo ng mahal,” Valdez noted.

Carolina Constantino, the regional head for the Department of Foreign Affairs in Puerto Princesa City, mentioned that foreign nationals sojourning into Kalayaan will still need to secure a permit from the DFA.