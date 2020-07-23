Tourism development office urges Palaweños to plant fruits and veggies

The office hopes that this will contribute to ensuring food security and promote agriculture in support of the local tourism industry recovery.

The Provincial Tourism Development and Promotions Office (PTDPO) is urging Palawan residents to plant fruits and vegetables in their respective properties.

Provincial tourism officer Maribel Buñi said in a press release by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) that sourcing locally grown fruits and vegetables will support tourism recovery in Palawan. By securing agricultural produce locally, there will be less need to import from other localities.

“Magandang strategy ‘yon ano, kasi parang agriculture in support of tourism. So, maganda ‘yong magiging epekto nun, parang dagdag kabuhayan sa ating mga kababayan and self-sufficient na, hindi na po kailangan mag-angkat pa kung saan-saan,” Buñi was quoted to have said July 20.

In late July, the PTDPO urged farm tourism sites to get accreditation from the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) so they may avail of marketing and promotion opportunities care of the Department of Tourism (DOT). The office has since been looking into tie-ups with agriculture to support the local tourism industry to offer new products under new normal circumstances.

