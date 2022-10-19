Tourists from here and abroad continue to flock to El Nido as the town recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

El Nido Mayor Edna Lim told Palawan News on Tuesday, October 18, that Manila-El Nido flights up to early next year are now fully booked.

“Ang turista sa bayan ng El Nido ay dumadami lalo na kapag maganda ang panahon, ayon sa AirSwift ng Ayala ay simula ngayon up to March, ay fully booked na ang kanilang airlines,” she said.

Currently, AirSwift is operating 11 flights daily.

“Nakaka 11 flights na sila a day. Mag-o-open na din sila ng ibang flights like El Nido to Tagbilaran, El Nido to Cebu at baka El Nido to Puerto Princesa City,” Lim said.

Lim also opened up about the status of diarrhea cases in their town, which concerns some of the tourists visiting their destinations.

“Mino-monitor ang El Nido ng DOH at nandoon naman ang pagtulungan, Iyong lahat na mga refilling stations at mga balon na nakaconnect doon [sa] mga accommodations ay nacheck naman natin, so far ay isa lang ang recommended to close,” she shared.

Since most of the diarrhea cases were reported in the summer, the mayor said that it was a seasonal problem.

“Siguro nagkataon lang talaga, hindi lang naman sa El Nido o sa Palawan na may time talaga na nangyayari ito,” she said.

Lim assured the public, especially prospective visitors, that the local government of El Nido is doing its part to prevent these incidents.

“Tuloy-tuloy din ang training namin sa food safety, nire-require namin ang lahat ng staff ng mga restaurants at accommodations na dapat dumaan talaga ng food safety training,” she said.

About Post Author