The Department of Tourism (DOT) launched on Saturday a program that would take travelers to Philippine destinations virtually by incorporating the natural sounds of the place.

The project called the “ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) Experience the Philippines”, brings travelers ASMR videos that would allow them to tune into nature and be fully present in the moment.

The first video posted on DOT Philippines’ Youtube channel is an ASMR tour of the Mountain Province in the Cordillera region, taking the viewers on a virtual trek of the mountain beginning from Barangay Macalana.

The 360-degree immersive sound video promises an experience that would put the viewer right in the center of the action, letting them hear the vivid sounds of a gushing river, a trickle of water, and even thuds of footsteps.

The Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology defines ASMR as a “special perceptual phenomenon in which some people can experience a tingling, static-like sensation in response to some certain auditory or visual stimulations.”

It brings a pleasant feeling that one experiences in response to certain sounds, visuals, feelings, or descriptions. The sensation leads to contentment and relaxation.

“This project of the DOT is anchored on the concept that when people travel, they go ‘sightseeing’, but it is with their ears that they hear and sense things all around them. Through these videos, people get to share with the travel experience,” Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said.

Four initial ASMR videos will be streamed on the agency’s page, featuring several areas in the Mountain Province, including a journey to the summit of Mt. Amuyao.

“With Mountain Province currently under Alert Level 4, and the rest of the country under the observation of different alert level restrictions, these videos will allow viewers to experience the grandeur of Mountain Province no matter where they are, through their video devices,” the DOT said.

The succeeding video series will explore Ilocos Norte, then destinations in the Visayas and Mindanao. (PNA)