Newly designated Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) general manager Engr. Rez Contrivida started work on Thursday dealing with a total power outage.

On his initial day of work, he was confronted with his first concern: a sudden power outage that had affected not only the city, but also the neighboring towns of Roxas, Narra, Sofronio Espaola, and Brooke’s Point.

“Alam mo yong first activity ko kanina, yong restoration ng power. Sinalubong ako ng total blackout. Pag-alis ko sa bahay ng 7:30 a.m., nag total blackout. Yon ang unang-una,” Contrivida said.

He said he notified PALECO’s various departments to provide him reports in order to gain an understanding of upcoming tasks and obligations.

He stated that he had requested a variety of information, one of which was a review of the available PALECO capacities to determine whether or not they are adequate for operation.

Contrivida is interested in learning everything there is to know about the issues that have plagued PALECO recently, including how they arose and why they haven’t been resolved yet.

“Pinapa review ko this morning kung ano yong available capacities and… kung sufficient ba tayo for operation. Mamaya ibibigay sa akin yong result. Titingnan din ang mga department managers kung ano yong mga problems nila at kung bakit problema pa rin ang mga yon hanggang ngayon,” he said.

“Bakit bumaba yong collection efficiency… so yong mga problems na ganito, yong mga titingnan ko para maisaayos at mabigyan ng tamang solusyon,” he added.

Contrivida is aware of the criticisms that have been leveled against PALECO; however, he is hopeful that both members-consumers-owners (MCOs) and local governments will support the leadership that he will provide.

He emphasized that PALECO’s goals would not be realized without their help.

“Ang purpose natin dito is for customer satisfaction, so yon yong aayusin natin. Yong mga blackouts, puwede nating i-prevent, pero may corresponding cost kasi alam natin na matagal na ang PALECO, matagal na rin ang problema. Aayusin natin yan ng dahan dahan, until such time na ma-meet natin yong ating target,” he said.

He was supposed to show up to work even sooner than today, November 17, but he didn’t get the confirmation letter from the National Electrification Administration (NEA) until November 14.

The official handover between him and PALECO officer-in-charge Neriza Regal, who is still on official business travel, will take place on November 28.

“Ang official appointment ko is November 1 pa. Sisingilin na ako ng NEA kung bakit ngayon lang ako ano… pero yong confirmation ng NEA na-receive ko lang nitong November 14,” Contrivida said.

