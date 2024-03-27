Residents in various towns of Palawan, including Puerto Princesa City, found themselves in complete darkness as a widespread blackout struck on Tuesday around 6:43 p.m.

The outage affected several municipalities, including Aborlan, Narra, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, Bataraza, Roxas, Taytay, and Dumaran on the mainland.

Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) information officer Maria Janelle Rebusada said the blackout was triggered by a circuit breaker trip at the DMCI Narra Thermal Plant located in Barangay Bato-bato, Narra.

“Hindi gamit ni PALECO ang cause ng total blackout. Ang cause ay damaged insulator of DMCI Narra Thermal Plant,” she said.

It caused a cascading effect, leading to the shutdown of equipment at other power plants.

Efforts to restore power began at Iwahig Initial at 9:46 p.m., with full restoration achieved across all other reclosers by 11:15 p.m.

This marks the second occurrence of a total blackout experienced in both the city and municipalities of mainland Palawan this March.

The most recent incident, recorded on March 4, was caused by a cat at the PPGI power plant in Narra, where the feline inadvertently bridged the gap between the live wire and the transformer’s base, resulting in the disruptive short circuit.