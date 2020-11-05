Top Palawan resorts shine in World Travel Awards 2020

Results for the competition were announced Tuesday after an extensive polling period from fans all over the world was completed in late September.

Two of Palawan’s upscale resorts – Secret Paradise Resort and Turtle Sanctuar in Port Barton, San Vicente, and Amanpulo Resort in Pamalican Island, Cuyo – bagged several awards in the prestigious “Oscar of Travel Awards” competition, the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2020.

“We are glad to announce that Secret Paradise Resort & Turtle Sanctuary from Port Barton in San Vicente won 2 awards,” Secret Paradise representative Coco Flores stated in an e-mail sent to Palawan News Wednesday.

“This year with Covid-19 has turned the world tourism on its head. We are happy the World Travel Awards continued their 27th year this year and let the fans decide the winners by voting online, even if they could not visit,” she added.

Secret Paradise Resort won the Leading Resort Award for the years 2018 and 2019. This year’s win marks their third consecutive award for the category. The resort is also situated in a nesting ground of the endangered Hawksbill and Green Sea turtles, which has been declared a turtle sanctuary by the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), according to their website.

Meanwhile, Amanpulo won Asia’s Leading Private Resort 2020, Philippines’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2020, and Philippines’ Leading Private Island Resort 2020.

The winners of the WTA were voted upon online by travel fans worldwide beginning August. Polls closed on September 24.