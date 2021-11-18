The Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO) honored outstanding municipal treasurers and taxpayers in Palawan at Dos Palmas Island Resort and Spa in Puerto Princesa City on Wednesday

The Top 5 Outstanding Municipal Treasurers are Elsa Pedrez of Roxas; Maximo Ardoña of El Nido; Imlyn Parapina of Taytay; Elino Mondragon, acting municipal treasurer of Rizal; and Maribel Banalo of Araceli.

They received a plaque of recognition and cash incentives amounting to P10,000 (Top 1); P9,000 (Top 2);P8,000 (Top 3), P7,000 (Top 4) and P6,000 (Top 5).

The Top 5 corporations and companies are Seven Seas Resort & Leisure, Inc. in Cuyo, Ten Knots Philippines, Inc. and Econorth Resort Ventures, Inc. in El Nido, Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corp. in Bataraza, and Calamian Island Power Corp. in Coron.

For Individual Category, the Top 5 individual tax payers are Ferdinand Chua Go of El Nido, Jose and Erlinda Jovellano and Wilfredo Paguntalan of Coron, Philip Sanchez, and Primitivo Yambao of Narra.

Mondragon said they should recognize municipal treasurers for their services and the companies for giving taxes amid the pandemic.

“Annually natin ginagawa ang awarding, and despite of the pandemic that we have right now, dapat natin isaaalang-alang bilang mangongolekta ng buwis sa ating mga bayan o LGU na ang buhay ng ating pamahalaan ay nakasalalay lagi sa ating mga tax payers,” he said.

“Ito ang bumubuhay sa ating mga ginagawa, at kung papaano tayo makapagbibigay serbisyo sa lahat ng ating nasasakupan. Kaya sa pagkakataong ito, itinuloy natin ang pagbibigay pagkilala sa ating mga tax payers at sa ating mga treasurer,” Mondragon added.

He said the recognition aims to boost the morale of the municipal treasurers and companies to do their part and obligations.

He said this is also a way to encourage other companies to pay their taxes based on the schedule set by the local ordinance.

“We thank all of you, especially the awardees for their outstanding and exemplary performance for your accomplishments,” said Vice Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, who handed the awards to the winners together with Mondragon.