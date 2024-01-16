The local police apprehended the 2nd-ranked most wanted person in Puerto Princesa City in a law enforcement operation held Sunday, January 14, in Barangay Santa Monica, Puerto Princesa City.

Authorities were searching for Eric Gacita Gutierrez, 41, who resided in Sitio Decala, Barangay Caruray, San Vicente, Palawan, for committing statutory rape under Article 266-A, Paragraph I(D) of the Revised Penal Code, as indicated in Criminal Case No. 43241.

Arlene Bayuga Guillen, presiding judge of Branch 13, Family Court, Fourth Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court in Palawan, issued the warrant for Gutierrez’s arrest on June 2, 2023, with no bail recommended.

The arrest was a collaborative effort, involving personnel from Police Station 1, PPCPO Tracker Team, 401st B MC RMFB, and CIDG Palawan.

Gutierrez is presently in the custody of the police station and will be presented to the issuing court for proper disposition.