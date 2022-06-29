A top-down tricycle driver was killed and several of his passengers were injured in a road accident on Monday along the national highway of Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza, provincial police authorities said.

The victim was identified as Ahmad Samomo Lahman, 45, driver of a TMX Supremo topdown tricycle, glass shop worker, and resident of West Marangas in the said town.

His injured passengers were Noria Asdi Jainul, 43, Fatima Asdi Jainul, 18, and five other minors, all residents of West Marangas.

Police authorities in Bataraza have taken into custody Arthur Agustin Samiano, 41, driver of an Isuzu DMAX, because of the accident.

- Advertisement -

According to the investigation, the accident occurred on June 27 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Samiano was traveling northbound on the national highway towards Brgy. Sumbiling from Brgy. Rio Tuba, while Lahman and his passengers were traveling in the opposite direction.

The police said Samiano overtook the top-down tricycle on a curved section of the highway, causing Lahman to lose control of his vehicle’s steering handle and crashed into the Isuzu DMAX.

Lahman and his injured passengers were taken to the RTNFI Hospital for treatment, but he was declared dead by the attending physician.