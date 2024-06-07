Ten most functional Barangay Council for Protection of Children (BCPC) and Child-Friendly Barangays in Puerto Princesa for the performance year 2023 were honored in an awarding ceremony on June 5, 2024, at the Edward S. Hagedorn Coliseum.

The assessment criteria for the top 10 included policies and plans for children, budget for BCPC, organizational sustainability, and service delivery monitoring and management for children.

City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) Child and Youth Welfare Division chief Dr. Tirso P. Segundo emphasized the importance of well-documented best practices in these areas.

Barangay San Miguel topped the list, winning P100,000, followed by Barangay Mangingisda with P75,000, and Barangay Bancao Bancao with P50,000. Barangays Luzviminda, Maningning, Milagrosa, Cabayugan, Masikap, Tagburos, and Mandaragat were also recognized, each receiving P10,000.

Aside from cash prizes, the winning barangays received plaques of recognition to encourage all BCPCs to enhance their service for children’s safety and welfare.

CSWD Department Head Lydia Del Rosario thanked the barangay councils of Puerto Princesa’s 66 barangays for their efforts and dedication in protecting children and fostering child-friendly communities.

She also expressed gratitude to the Technical Working Committee of the Local Council for Protection of Children (LCPC) and acknowledged the support of Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron and city officials.

Del Rosario highlighted that all services and programs for children are anchored on the four sub-rights: survival, protection, development, and participation.

Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) in Puerto Princesa President Councilor Laddy Gemang also conveyed his gratitude to the barangay officials, urging them to continue improving services for children’s welfare in Puerto Princesa.

The BCPC of Barangay San Miguel announced that their prize would be used to purchase musical instruments for a Drum & Lyre group in their barangay.