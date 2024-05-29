The organizers of Tunog Palawan 2024 released yesterday the 10 songs selected as finalists from the 30 entries submitted by interested participants.

This songwriting contest is one of the eagerly anticipated activities during the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival, held in conjunction with the celebration of the anniversary of the province’s civil government. This year, the province will commemorate its 122nd anniversary of civil government.

Here are the finalists of Tunog Palawan:

Talentong Palaweño by Freddie A. Ayes Jr. Sa Baragatan by Caitlin Jaycen Cruz Kulayan ang Mundo by Israel Cruz Baragatan by Jeriel Amores Magbaragat-Bagat Kita sa Palawan by Western Philippines University (WPU) Acoustica Pusong Palawan by John Alimoot Palawan, Iba Ka by George Robert Dator Kita-Kita by Abegail Abbas Makulay na Palawan by June Ocampo Magpasikat, Show Us What You’ve Got sa Baragatan by Michaella Yvonne Madridejos

The songwriting competition carries the theme “Baragatan sa Palawan: A Colorful Celebration of Unity, Joy, and Showcasing Local Talent.” The presentation of these songs will take place on June 15, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the PGP Convention Center, Capitol Compound.