Organizers have announced the 10 finalists in the Tunog Palawan songwriting competition, one of the main events in the upcoming Baragatan festivities.

Out of the 29 compositions submitted by municipalities and the city of Puerto Princesa, the Palawan Provincial Information Office (PIO), the finalists are as follows:

1. Aking Yaman by June Ocampo

2. PALAWAN: A Promised Land by John Mark Varney

3. Isang Tinig ng Pagpupugay by Mary Grace Mirabite

4. Dito sa Amin by Caitlin Jaycen Cruz

5. Ganda at Hiwaga ng Kasaysayan by George Robert Dator

6. PAGTANAW by Roland Villanueva

7. Magbiyeg! Palawan! by Lennart Caseria & Mark Anthony Laurio

8. Kwento Natin by Faith Justine Galvez & Dietroi Dimanalata

9. Mahal Kong Palawan by Simon Moses Almira & Israel Cruz

10. Pambihirang Paragua by Jemuel Abordo

The PIO said the competition provides an opportunity for Palawan’s musicians, composers, and singers to showcase their talent in composing and writing original songs.

As part of the celebration of the 121st anniversary of the establishment of the Civil Government of Palawan, the Baragatan will again feature the competition, showcasing the original songs created by Palaweño artists.

Tunog Palawan will take place on June 18 at 6 p.m. in the VJR Hall at the provincial capitol building. The theme for this year’s competition is “Looking Back at History, Guiding towards a Bright Future for Palawan.”

The winners will be determined based on the judges’ scores, following the guidelines and criteria for judging, which include Musical Content (30%), Lyrics (30%), and Overall Impact (40%).

The Grand Champion (Song of the Year) will receive a prize of P50,000 and a trophy, while the 1st runner-up will be awarded P30,000 and a plaque. The 2nd runner-up will take home P20,000 and a plaque. The non-winning finalists will be given consolation prizes of P10,000 each, along with a plaque.

