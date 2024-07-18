The fate of the tourism industry of El Nido, whether to close or not, will be known when the committee studying the situation of tourism town convenes next month, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Regional Director Karl Ceasar Rimando said.

Rimando told Palawan News that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), as the chair of an inter-agency committee looking into the problems of El Nido, particularly its water supply system and wastewater treatment, has called for a meeting this coming August.

The committee is composed of the DENR, the DILG, Department of Tourism (DOT), and the local government unit (LGU) of El Nido.

“Sa meeting next month, malalaman natin kung ipapasara o hindi. So, kung ano yung nakitang findings doon sa pag-aaral, yun ang sasabihin ng committee doon sa bayan ng El Nido,” Rimando said in an interview with the media.

“Whatever the decision of the committee will be, we hope that the people will understand,” he added.

Rimando further stated that at present, the situation is critical and that they have to balance between the tourism industry and the safety of the people and the tourists.

He noted that tourism, being the top income-generating enterprise of the town, is important and if closed even for only a few months, it will severely affect the people.

“Alam din naman natin na pag nawala yung turismo sa El Nido ay mahihirapan yung mga tao so kailangan balanse ang maging decision ng DENR. So sa ngayon, ang recommendation ay gawan ng paraan. After the next meeting, kapag nai-present na kung ano yung available information, doon gagawa ng decision,” he explained.

“Anyway, ang El Nido naman in fairness to the LGU, ginagawa naman kung ano ang dapat gawin para ma-prevent yung ganoong stigma,” he added.

Meanwhile, El Nido Mayor Edna Lim said that although it will be hard and sad for them if the decision of the committee is to shut down the town’s tourism sector, they will have to accept it.

“Kung yun ang magiging decision, tatanggapin namin, pero siyempre sana hindi matagal at tumulong naman sila,” Lim said.

“Sa part ng LGU, at lalo na doon sa members ng inter-agency team, makikiusap kami na kung magagawan ng paraan, tulungan kami na mabigyan ng solusyon. Dahil sa ngayon, ang malaking tulong ay yung nagkakaroon tayo ng connection sa STP (sewage treatment plant) pero kulang pa rin at pondo lang ng lokal na pamahalaan,” she added.