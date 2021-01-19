TM unveils Big-A-TEN promos in Narra launching

The launch also celebrated two newly constructed cellular sites and upgraded mobile internet services in the town.

Cellular service provider Globe Telecom, Inc. recently unveiled its new TM Big-A-TEN Promos in a festive launch at the Narra Public Market, Narra town.

For only 10 pesos, TM users can enjoy 1GB for Facebook, Youtube, and Viu applications and sites, which will last for three days. According to Emman Montilla, Field Sales Operations- Area Sales Head for Palawan, everyone is invited to come to their kiosk at the Narra Public Market to buy prepaid load or SIM cards for a chance to win various prizes and join the raffle draw.

“With this launch, Big-A-TEN Promos ng TM, mayroon kaming mga exciting freebies na ipamimigay. Plus sa grand draw, pwede silang manalo ng Android phones,” he said in an interview Monday.

“Sa mga existing subscribers namin, they just need to buy P10 load sa booth namin from today, Monday to Saturday at mayroon na silang Pick-A-Prize at raffle coupon,” he added.

Montilla added that the launch also celebrates the two newly-built cellular sites in the town, as well as upgraded mobile internet services that promise faster mobile data speeds.

“Good news sa lahat ng mga taga-Narra, kasi mayroon kaming dalawang bagong cell site na kaka on-air lang na matatagpuan sa Bgy Panacan at sa Bgy. Antipuluan. While our existing cellsite in Poblacion was already upgraded to cater more subscribers and to have better mobile data experience,” he said.

To register in TM BIG-A-TEN promos, just text FB10 for Facebook, YT10 for Youtube, and Viu10 for Viu to 8080, or dial #143* and choose the corresponding promos.

The Big-A-Ten Promo kiosk will run from January 18 to 23. TM representatives will be at the site to assist customers’ needs.