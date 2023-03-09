After the initial launch during the Art Fair Philippines last February 18, “Tiw-Tiwong: An Uncyclopedia to Life, Living, and Art in Baguio, the Cordilleras and Beyond” had its own grand Baguio return at Mt. Cloud Bookshop and exhibit opening at VOCAS Session Road on Wednesday, March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

The book project started 10 years ago by AXIS Art Project and the Singapore Art Museum, in which 100 plus artists, writers, and culture bearers of Baguio participated. According to a review by LA Piluden, the book title “Tiwtiwong” is a Banaue Ifugao term referring to a wandering spirit or the phenomenon of not being able to find one’s way along a familiar path.

The book was published by Baguio Kunst Publishing and edited by Kawayan de Guia and Nona Garcia, with Rocky Cajigan, Allan Carino, Joyce Toh, Padmapani Perez, and Frank Cimatu. Some participating artists from no room for Baguio are as follows: Bong Ti Baguio, Carlo Villafuerte, Dehon Taguyungon, Emmanuel Santos, Gail Vicente, Irene Bimuyag, John Frank Sabado, Kabunyan De Guia, Kawayan De Guia, Katrin de Guia, Kidlat Tahimik, Leonard Aguinaldo, Marion Codeo, Mark Tandoyog, Nona Garcia, Oliver Olivete, Perry Mamaril, Randy Gawwi, Rene Aquitania, Rocky Cajigan, Rogelio Guinanoy, Solana Perez, Sultan MAngosan, Tommy Hafalla, Wig Tysmans and Willy Magtibay.

Baguio Mountain Man, one of the contributors, expressed in social media post “we are genuinely humbled and deeply honored, believing we must have done something right to be part of this ‘multi-pronged,’ ‘multi-layered,’ ‘deeply rooted,’ collaborative art book like no other.”

