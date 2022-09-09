- Advertisement by Google -

Social media content creator, influencer, and model Ady Cotoco lamented the loss of his personal branded items to luggage thieves while flying home to the Philippines from Madrid on Etihad Airways on Thursday.

Ady said he has three suitcases, but he was shocked when he found one of them was broken.

“I just arrived in Manila from Madrid and I [flew] via Etihad Airways. I have three luggage, but as you can see, may sumira ng pangatlong luggage ko,” he told his followers in his Tiktok post.

“That remowa was bago, binili ko lang siya sa Paris, and sa loob noon is yong lahat ng shopping ko worth hundreds of thousands of pesos, and nanakaw siya, wala ng laman,” Ady added.

Ady went straight to Etihad Airway’s office to file a complaint as soon as he found out what had happened.

He described shaking as a result of his anger and frustration at what had happened. He also said he waited almost two hours just so his complaint could be accommodated.

Showing his followers what happened to his suitcase, Ady said what were stolen were the Dior shoes for his sister, but it was stolen.

“May Dior shoes ako dito for my sister, pero pagbukas mo walang laman. Lahat ng ito kanina, nakakalat yan around here. Kinuha lang nila yong sapatos, iniwan lang nila yong box,” he said.

“Yong Balenciaga shoes ko na bulky, andito yan. Wala na rin siya,” Ady said, adding he also lost branded shirts and a Bleu de Chanel perfume. “Also guys, 13.5 kilos ito noong tsinek in ko, and noong ni weigh ng airport ngayon, 8 kilos na lang siya. So, halatang may nagnakaw.”

He ended his post by stating he also went to the police station to file a report.

Ady has 845.4k followers on Tiktok.

