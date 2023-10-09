The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority is currently evaluating the feasibility of establishing modular floating docks at four community-based sustainable tourism sites in Puerto Princesa.

The proposed community-based sustainable tourism (CBST) sites for the installation of these floating pontoons are San Carlos, Honda Bay, Baywalk, and Maoyon.

City tourism chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. said that these floating walkways will be of significant benefit, especially to tourists visiting the four CBST destinations.

On October 4, a team from the tourism zone authority conducted a pre-construction conference in collaboration with the City Tourism Department (CTD) and other city government offices to prepare for the project.

Furthermore, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) conducted an assessment, working alongside personnel from the Product Planning and Development Division of the CTD, under the supervision of tourism operations officer Imelda Yayen.