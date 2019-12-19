TIEZA allocates P854 M for tourism-related projects in city and province

The allocated amount for Palawan is for the construction of a wastewater treatment facility, modular floating docks, and solar streetlights in Coron, modular floating docks in Puerto Princesa, create housing for hyperbaric chamber facilities for the use of diving communities in El Nido and Coron.

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) has allocated P854 million for the construction of different tourism-related projects in Puerto Princesa City and Palawan.

In a statement, TIEZA said an amount of P4 million was approved in November for the development of sustainable tourism and rehabilitation of historical sites in Iloilo, Pampanga, Benguet, Pangasinan, and Palawan.

TIEZA chief operating officer Pocholo Joselito D. Paragas said that the allocated amount for Palawan is for the construction of a wastewater treatment facility, modular floating docks, and solar streetlights in Coron, modular floating docks in Puerto Princesa, create housing for hyperbaric chamber facilities for the use of diving communities in El Nido and Coron.

“While we want to boost tourism investment and revenue in our island destinations, we also want to protect our natural resources. We are investing P500 million for the Coron Wastewater Treatment Facility to prevent water pollution that is detrimental to coastal and marine resources,” he said.

House Rep. Franz “Chicoy” Alvarez previously said he sought the help from Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat’s help for the budget requirement of the STP.

“Inilapit ko ito kay Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat ng Department of Tourism (DOT) at nakakuha tayo ng P594 million. Ang fund na ito ay from TIEZA and will be downloaded to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) next year,” Alvarez said.

Several resolutions also approved in the provincial board requesting the installation of the floating dock in different areas including Busuanga and Coron.

Board Member David Francis Ponce de Leon said that the floating or modular dock is one of the basic needs of the tourists during their vacation.

“Nagawa na kasi ‘yan ng TIEZA sa ibang lugar at nabanggit din nila sa mga sulat kung ano-ano ang mga lugar na pwede nilang magawan ng mga ganyan,” he said.

Aside from these, P400 million also allocated for the rehabilitation of Burnham Lake in Baguio, P135 million for three plazas in Iloilo and P83 million for two churches in Pampanga.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.