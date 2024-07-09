The local office of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued thunderstorm advisories affecting various areas in Palawan and Occidental Mindoro early this morning, July 9.

PAGASA in Puerto Princesa City issued Thunderstorm Advisory No. 1 from the Visayas PRSD Busuanga Radar at 6 a.m., stating that moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are affecting the towns of Roxas, San Vicente, a portion of Coron, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, and Magsaysay.

The local PAGASA office said that these weather conditions may persist for 1 to 2 hours and could affect nearby areas.

At 6:40 a.m., Thunderstorm Advisory No. 2 was issued from the Visayas PRSD Busuanga Radar. The advisory reports moderate to heavy rainshowers, ranging from 5.5 to 7.5 liters per square meter per hour, accompanied by lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms.

The affected areas include portions of Linapacan, El Nido, and Cuyo municipalities.

PAGASA in Puerto Princesa City stated that these weather conditions are expected to persist for 1 to 2 hours and may impact nearby areas.

Residents are advised to take precautionary measures against flash floods and landslides and to stay updated with further announcements.