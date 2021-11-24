Three weather systems are hitting different parts of the country’s landmass, according to a forecast issued by the state weather bureau Wednesday morning.

Samuel Duran, weather specialist, said that the northeast monsoon is prevailing over Northern and Central Luzon, while the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting the Mindanao area.

The eastern side of the Northern Luzon is affected by the shear line or the tail-end of frontal system.

“Iyan ‘yong boundary o hangganan ng dalawang klase ng air masses na nagdadala ng paulan lalong-lalo na sa eastern section ng Northern Luzon,” he said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning over waters due to the prevailing northeast monsoon or amihan.

It is raised over waters of Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Isabela.

“Kaya pinapayuhan natin ang mga kababayan nating mangingisda na iwasan pumalaot diyan dahil maalon hanggang sa napakaalon ng ating karagatan. Umaabot sa 4.5 meters,” he said.

The waters surrounding the province of Palawan are moderate to rough and slight to moderate levels.