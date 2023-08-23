Law enforcement authorities in Palawan apprehended in a single day three wanted persons who were the targets of arrest warrants for statutory rape, direct assault, and qualified theft accusations.

The apprehensions were made on August 22 in three different municipalities in the province, the Provincial Police Office (PPO) reported. They were identified as Raffy Valencia, Dave John Atim, and Soraya Tabor.

Valencia, known by his alias “Raprap,” a 24-year-old fisherman and resident of Brgy. Candawaga, Rizal, was taken into custody by a joint operation involving the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan Provincial Field Unit (PFU) and the Rizal Municipal Police Station (MPS).

The arrest was carried out based on a warrant issued on July 24, 2023, by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165, Fourth Judicial Region in Brookes Point, Palawan.

The warrant was issued in connection to a case of statutory rape by carnal knowledge. No bail was recommended for Valencia. He is currently under the custody of CIDG Palawan PFU for proper legal disposition.

Another successful arrest was that of Atim, a 22-year-old fisherman and resident of Brgy. Alimanguan, San Vicente, Palawan.

The San Vicente Municipal Police Station (MPS), supported by the Community Investigative Team (CIT) Palawan and the Palawan Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), executed the arrest based on a warrant issued on August 9, 2023, by Judge Ronilo Alejandro Beronio of the MCTC Taytay-San Vicente.

Atim was wanted for the crime of direct assault. The warrant carried a recommended bail of P36,000. He has been placed under the custody of the San Vicente MPS.

Tabor, a 29-year-old resident of Brgy. Salvacion, Busuanga, Palawan, was arrested in a joint operation led by the Busuanga MPS, supported by the Palawan Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Palawan Provincial Investigation and Detection Management Unit (PIDMU), Highway Patrol Group (HPG) Palawan, and the PNP Maritime Special Operations Unit (SOU) Coron Detachment.

The apprehension followed a warrant issued on July 27, 2023, by Judge Arnel Pecundo Cezar of Branch 163 of the Regional Trial Court, Coron, Palawan. Tabor was sought in connection with a case of qualified theft under Article 310 of the Revised Penal Code.

The recommended bail for Tabor was P120,000. She is now in the custody of Busuanga MPS for further legal proceedings.