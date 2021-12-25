The towns of Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, and Coron in Palawan are among the beneficiaries of a P20.9 million financial support from the state-owned Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) to help 195 local government units (LGUs) recover more quickly from Typhoon Odette’s devastation.

In a statement LANDBANK released Friday, president and CEO Cecilia Borromeo said that of the P20.9 million, it has set aside P200,000 each for affected provinces, as well as P150,000 and P100,000 each for cities and municipalities, respectively.

“LANDBANK is exerting all efforts to extend immediate assistance to communities significantly affected by Typhoon Odette. Apart from ensuring cash availability and accessibility in these areas, we are also contributing to ramp-up relief and recovery interventions through our LGU partners,” said Borromeo.

Among the LGUs that have already received LANDBANK’s financial assistance include the province of Southern Leyte; City of Maasin and municipalities of Malitbog and Padre Burgos in Southern Leyte; and the municipalities of Hilongos and Matalom in Leyte.

Donations have also been turned over to the City of Mandaue in Cebu; City of Bais in Negros Oriental; municipality of Tubigon in Bohol; municipality of Jordan in Guimaras; municipality of Hinoba-an in Negros Occidental, and the municipalities of Claver and Gigaquit in Surigao del Norte.

LANDBANK said it has also reactivated its LANDBANK AMBAG System (Alternative Mechanism of Benevolent Assistance for the Greater Good), which is a cash donation campaign for the bank’s workers and communities severely affected by Typhoon Odette, in addition to its financial commitment to LGUs.

Majority of LANDBANK branches and automated teller machines (ATMs) remain available to service the urgent banking needs of customers from affected areas.

The bank has also been working full-time to restore the availability of all its touchpoints affected by the typhoon at the soonest possible time.