Authorities in Puerto Princesa City apprehended three individuals suspected of involvement in the sale of shabu, with two of them identified as female, in Barangay Bancao-Bancao yesterday, April 10.

The police singled out one of the suspects, a 31-year-old female who lives in Barangay Irawan, as a street-level individual (SLI).

According to city police authorities, their undercover agent was able to purchase six sachets of shabu from the suspects and seized the buy-bust money totaling ₱1,500.

The operation also led to the confiscation of over 4.30 grams of shabu, valued at approximately ₱39,000.

The suspects are now in police custody and are facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.