Three Palaweños belonging to the 7th batch of provincial government medical scholars have passed the November 2021 Physician Licensure Examination (PLE).

The new doctors are Dr. Frances Dyra Estrella of Brooke’s Point, who took up medicine at San Beda University, Dr. Gila Marie Jardinico of Cuyo town, and Dr. Kristyn Merra Tupas of Narra who studied at Our Lady of Fatima University.

With the new doctors, the provincial government has produced a total of 37 scholars who have passed the PLE.

“Ang nasabing mga iskolar ay kabilang sa 7th batch ng medical scholars ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan sa ilalim ng Programang Pang-Edukasyon para sa mga Palaweño ng I-HELP Program na ang pangunahing layunin ay makapagbigay ng tulong sa mga karapat-dapat na mga estudyante na nais kumuha ng kursong medisina at iba pang medical-related courses,” Provincial Information Office (PIO) said in a statement Friday.

- Advertisement -

The provincial government has been offering its medical scholarship program for those who want to pursue physician courses since 2014. In return, scholars are expected to render services to the 16 provincial government-operated hospitals in different municipalities.

PGP also recently expanded its educational assistance for medicine related-courses including nursing, medical technology, pharmacy, radiologic technology, and midwifery.

“Isa sa mga layunin ng pagkakaloob ng naturang scholarship ay ang hangarin ni Gob. JCA na lalo pang mapalakas ang sektor ng kalusugan sa lalawigan sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaroon ng mga karagdagang medical professionals sa Palawan,” the PIO statement added.

For the year 2022, the provincial government has also allotted P50 million to finance its medical scholarship program for Palaweños who are aspiring to become doctors, after Governor Jose Alvarez signed Ordinance No. 2627 last August 16, which aims to guarantee a multi-year budget for the province’s goal of producing more physicians.