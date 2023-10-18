Separate law enforcement operations held on Tuesday led to the arrest of three individuals in Barangay Inogbong, Bataraza, Palawan, who were wanted for their involvement in cases related to the violation of the illegal gambling law.

The suspects arrested on October 17 were identified as Arnold Orehuela Carpio, 47; Ropert Lorenzo Gregorio, 42; and Marcelino Tandoy Matinong, 61—all residents of Barangay Inogbong.

The operations were conducted by the Bataraza Municipal Police Station (MPS) in coordination with the Palawan Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Palawan PPO, PNP IG RIU 4B, Maritime 2nd Special Operations Unit-BALABAC, 3rd platoon, 1st Palawan Mobile Force Company (PMFC).

The operations were carried out in accordance with warrants of arrest dated October 2, 2023, issued by the 6th Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Brooke’s Point, Palawan, with Presiding Judge Evelyn C. Cañete.

All apprehended individuals are now in the custody of the Bataraza MPS.