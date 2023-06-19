Three individuals in Palawan have been apprehended by law enforcement authorities after warrants were issued for their alleged involvement in attempted murder, frustrated murder, and child abuse.

They were identified by the provincial police as Christopher Bocaling Jr., a resident of Barangay Bato-Bato, Narra; Rolly Gallanza, a resident of Brgy. Abongan, Taytay; and Jerald Catipan, a resident of Brgy. Malaking Patag, Culion.

Bocaling was taken into custody on June 15, 2023, for alleged attempted murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code. The warrant was issued by Judge Paz Soledad Rodriguez-Cayetano of Branch 49 of the Fourth Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court.

A bail amounting to P120,000 was recommended for his temporary freedom. Currently, he is under the custody of the CIDG Palawan Provincial Field Unit for documentation and proper disposition.

Gallanza was also arrested on the same day for alleged frustrated murder. The warrant, dated September 6, 2022, was also issued by Cayetano.

The recommended bail for his provisional release was P200,000. Gallanza is currently in the custody of the PIU, Palawan PPO for appropriate proceedings.

Catipan, alias Bado, was apprehended in Brgy, Baldat, Culion, on June 16, 2023, for child abuse.

His warrant, dated February 10, 2023, was issued by Judge Arnel Cezar, of the RTC’s Branch 163, Coron. Catipan was wanted for alleged violation of Section 10(a) of Republic Act 7610, commonly known as the Anti-Child Abuse Law.

The case against Catipan was docketed under CRN-2023-0549, and the recommended bail amount was P80,000.

Presently, Catipan is under the custody of the Culion MPS for further processing and legal procedures.