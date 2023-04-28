The Coast Guard Station (CGS) Northern Palawan rescued a submerged fishing vessel in the waters between Big Lagoon Island and Helicopter Island in El Nido on Wednesday, April 26.

The Coast Guard office said they rescued three individuals from FBCA MARKLENT after they responded to a distress call.

“The boat had encountered two successive waves, causing it to dip,” CGS Northern Palawan said.

The rescued individuals were transferred to MB Excalibur while they towed the ill-fated boat to Brgy. Corong-Corong.

CGS Northern Palawan reminded boat owners and operators to regularly check the seaworthiness of their vessels to ensure safe navigation and prevent similar accidents.

