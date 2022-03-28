Three Palawan towns implemented Oplan Baklas during the start of the local campaign period, a Commission on Elections (COMELEC) official said.

The towns of Agutaya and Quezon performed Oplan Baklas during the commencement of the local campaign period to remove posters that were in violation of the poll body’s requirements, according to Jomel Ordas, the COMELEC Palawan spokesperson.

Brooke’s Point did a similar activity previously.

Ordas said that the majority of the Oplan Baklas grounds were oversized posters, those that were displayed outside of specified common poster areas, those with missing required data of candidates, and those that are mounted in public structures, properties, and trees.

“Sa unang araw ng campaign period, nag-ikot ang karamihan ng mga local COMELEC offices natin para i-monitor ang mga illegal posters. Maliban sa Agutaya at Quezon na nagsagawa na ng operation baklas,” Ordas said.

Based on Section 29 of COMELEC Resolution No. 10730, all prohibited forms of election propaganda should be immediately removed.

Ordas also said that the local campaign period has begun safely. “Payapa, maayos, at compliant ang mga candidates natin sa unang araw,” he said.

From March 25 to May 8, a public works ban, a release of public funds ban, and an appointment ban are all in effect throughout the election period.

Gun ban and transfer ban will remain until June 8.

In celebration of Holy Week, the campaign will be strictly prohibited from April 14 to 15, while the regular campaign time will run until May 7.