Three meteor showers and a “supermoon” will be observed in the night skies this July, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) astronomical diary.

According to PAGASA, the Piscis Austrinids, Southern Delta Aquariids, and the Alpha Capricornids will have their peak dates during the middle and last days of July.

The meteor showers are observable with the naked eye or without the need to use equipment such as telescopes or binoculars.

“Maximize the viewing experience by choosing a dark observation site away from the city lights under clear and moonless sky conditions,” PAGASA advised.

The Piscis Austrinids are active from July 15 to August 10, with peak activity occurring around July 29. It is expected to produce five meteors per hour, and the number of visible meteors will increase as the radiant ascends to its highest point in the sky around 2 a.m.

The Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids are both active on July 30, which can produce 25 and five meteors per hour.

Aside from meteor showers, the astronomical phenomenon ‘supermoon’ will be observed on July 14. It is defined as the closest approach of the moon to the Earth, referred to as perigee, coincides with a full moon.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration says that during a supermoon, the moon may look up to 17 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than a normal full moon.