Three islands in Palawan make it to Conde Nast’s Top 30 Resorts in Asia

Three island resorts in Palawan have made it to international travel magazine Condé Nast’s Top 30 Resorts in Asia.

The list is based on ratings by the magazine’s readers all over the world.

Apulit Island Resort, Lagen Island Resort, and Pangulasian Island Resort have been chosen as members of Condé Nast’s Top 30 Resorts in Asia: Readers’ Choice Awards 2020. The three were the only resorts chosen from the Philippines. The list was announced Tuesday (October 6), which excludes resorts from Indonesia and Thailand.

Apulit, a resort based in Taytay town, ranked the highest for the country at number 18. Lagen ranked number 23 while Pangulasian ranked number 25. Both are in El Nido town and are well-known resort accommodations in Palawan.

All three resorts are owned by the Ayala group of companies as a chain of island luxury resorts located in Palawan.

Meanwhile, COMO Uma Punakha of Bhutan placed first in the list, followed by the Taj Exotica Resort and Spa of India and the Ceylon Tea Trails of Sri Lanka.