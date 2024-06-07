Three individuals were brought to the satellite clinic after sustaining injuries due to a collision involving their motorcycles yesterday at 9:50 in the morning, June 6, along the national highway at Sitio Tagbarungis, Barangay Inagawan Sub-colony in Puerto Princesa City.

They were identified as Antonio Bantug, 71, and his wife Imelda Bantug, 54, residents of Brgy. San Juan, Aborlan. They were riding a red Honda XRM RS 125 motorcycle. The individual who allegedly collided with them is Rogelio Lamata, 71, a farmer and resident of Brgy. Inagawan Sub-colony. Lamata was riding a black Honda TMX 125.

Based on the report from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), while both motorcycles were heading in the same direction, Lamata purportedly overtook without signaling and suddenly executed a U-turn. This led to a collision with the motorcycle of Bantug and his wife.

All three fell on the road due to the impact of the collision, resulting in head and body injuries for each of them. There is no news yet on Lamata and Bantug’s wife’s condition after being taken to the satellite clinic near Inagawan Sub-colony, but Lamata was referred to a hospital in the city for a CT scan.

Meanwhile, according to the report, Lamata was unable to present a driver’s license, while Bantug has that would be expiring on June 13 of this year.