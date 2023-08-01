Three individuals were taken to the hospital on Monday after being involved in a motorcycle collision in Barangay Manlag, El Nido, resulting in injuries to various parts of their bodies.

A report from the Palawan Provincial Police Office identified the individuals involved in the road accident as Dionisio Toriente, 61, a resident of Brgy. Manlag, El Nido, who was driving an RS125 motorcycle; Jammy Villarosa, 23, a resident of Brgy. Aberawan in the same town, who was driving a Suzuki Smash motorcycle; and his back-rider Julie Leones, 28, a resident of Brgy. Corong-Corong, also in the same town.

The report also indicated that Villarosa had a back-rider who is a minor, but the child was not injured.

Neither of the drivers involved was able to present their driver’s licenses, the report also stated.

Based on investigation, the motorcycle collision occurred on July 31 at approximately 3:30 p.m., along the national highway of Brgy. Manlag. Toriente was reportedly operating his RS 125 motorcycle at a considerable speed and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol while traveling from north to south towards Brgy. Aberawan. At the same time, Villarosa was driving a Suzuki Smash motorcycle in the opposite direction, traveling from south to north toward Brgy. Corong-corong.

At the accident site, Toriente’s motorcycle veered out of control and collided with Villarosa’s motorcycle, causing injuries to all three of them, except for the minor passenger.