Three individuals, two of whom are city students, were apprehended Wednesday night on Caimito Street in Barangay San Jose by joint law enforcement authorities on suspicion of peddling drugs in Puerto Princesa.

The suspects arrested around 10:25 in the evening on June 21 for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act or Republic Act 9165 were identified as Raye Arnesto, 20, a student residing in Brgy. Tiniguiban; Red Ballaran, 18, a student residing in Brgy. San Pedro; and Aironn Mortel, 25, a resident of Brgy. San Jose.

According to the police, Arnesto was the designated as the high-value individual (HVI) in the operation.

The operation, specifically a buy-bust, resulted in the purchase of a small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, weighing approximately 0.80 grams. The transaction was made using marked money amounting to P500.

Upon their arrest, several items were seized from their possession, including a black sling bag containing a small zip lock transparent plastic sachet with approximately 7.50 grams of suspected marijuana, estimated to be worth P700. Additionally, a black G Shock box containing dried leaves of suspected marijuana weighing approximately 5 grams and valued at P500 was confiscated.

Among the seized items were also a light blue Mentos candy box, which held four rolled papers containing dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, weighing approximately 4 grams with an estimated value of P400. Furthermore, two small plastic zip lock bags were found, each containing four small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, weighing approximately 6 grams and valued at P600.

Apart from the narcotics, other confiscated items included a black coin pouch containing a P500 bill, two motorcycles (a red XRM 125 and a blue-black Honda Beat 115), and a rose gold-colored Vivo V7 Android smartphone.

Authorities are currently preparing criminal complaints against the suspects for violations of Section 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165. The case will be filed before the City Prosecutor’s Office for further legal proceedings.

The joint operation was carried out under the leadership of P/Capt. Michael Mondigo from the RPDEU, with supervision from P/Lt. Col. Victor Lacwasan, chief of RPDEU. It involved personnel from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PNP DEG) Palawan, Anti-Crime PPC, Crime Detection and Investigation Unit (CDEU) PPCPO, and PNP Provincial Operations Platoon Task Force Palawan.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region IV-B.