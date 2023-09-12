Three fishermen were apprehended by authorities in the municipal waters of Sitio Cadawan, Barangay Taburi, Rizal town for using dynamite in fishing around 6 p.m. last Saturday.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office identified them as Jonel Muhamad, 38; Abemail Agustin, 32; and Abdul Hesron Jaladin, 19, all residents of the same barangay.

They were arrested on September 9 for violating Republic Act (RA) 10654 and RA 9516 after six blasting caps, three dynamite sticks contained in a bottle, and an explosive compound-filled plastic bottle worth P2,000 were confiscated from them.

Additionally, 100 kilograms of fish valued at P4,000 and their fishing boat were seized from their possession.

The provincial police said that on the said day at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Rizal Municipal Police Station (MPS) received a report of ongoing illegal fishing activity in the mentioned area.

Around 4 a.m., the Rizal MPS conducted a seaborne operation and apprehended the individuals at 6 p.m. while they were engaged in fishing using explosives, specifically dynamite.

Republic Act 10654 amended certain provisions of Republic Act 8550, which is also known as the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998.

The Act primarily focuses on strengthening the penalties and sanctions against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing practices in the Philippines and enhances the government’s efforts to protect the country’s marine resources by imposing stricter regulations and penalties on those engaged in illegal fishing activities.

RA 9516 is known as the “Illegal Possession of Explosives Act of 2008”, which prohibits and penalizes the illegal possession, manufacture, and use of explosives and incendiary devices. It aims to regulate and control the possession and use of explosives to maintain public safety and prevent criminal activities related to explosives.