Three Filipino overseas workers lost their lives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a result of the unprecedented flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

According to a statement from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), two women tragically lost their lives due to suffocation inside their vehicle, while the man succumbed to serious injuries sustained when his vehicle fell into a sinkhole amidst the flooding.

“With much sadness, the DMW reports the deaths of three overseas Filipino workers, two females and one male, as a result of the recent heavy flooding in the United Arab Emirates,” the DMW said.

DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac and the entire DMW family offer our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families and relatives of our departed OFWs.

The department assures the families of the three OFWs of its fullest support and assistance.

The DMW’s Migrant Workers Offices and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are working closely to provide all assistance to the families of the three OFWs.