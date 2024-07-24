Three family members died while another was hospitalized after a truck collided with their motorcycle at 6:40 a.m. yesterday, July 24, on the highway in Barangay Bacungan, Puerto Princesa City.

The father, Mark Salvo, 34, his wife Janice Salvo, and their 17-year-old daughter, residents of Brgy. Bagong Bayan, also in the city, were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The motorcycle was traveling from Bacungan to Brgy. Tagburos when it collided with a truck driven by Freddie Boy Basco, 30.

The truck, allegedly speeding, lost control on a curved section of the road, crossed into the opposite lane, and collided with the motorcycle.

As a result, the four were thrown into the grassy area beside the road. All were immediately taken to the hospital, where three were declared dead on arrival.