Three individuals who were wanted for grave coercion were arrested in a joint operation on April 20, 2023, in Barangay Antipuluan, Narra, in southern Palawan.

They were identified in a police report as Richard Queron, a.k.a Jong, 35; Shyrman Sabando, a.k.a Man, 36; and Ivy Shyrl Palao Sabando, a.k.a “Ivy”, 34, all residents of the said barangay.

The arrests were made by virtue of a warrant issued on April 18, 2023, by Judge Melissa Grace Tanco Perola-Meregillano of the MTC Fourth Judicial Region, Narra, for grave coercion under Article 286 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) as amended by RA 10951. The case was docketed under Criminal Case No. 4303, with a recommended bail of P36,000 each.

According to the penal code, grave coercion is the act of preventing another person from exercising a legal right through violence, intimidation, or other means that compel the person to act against his or her will.

It is considered a crime against liberty under Philippine law because it violates the freedom of an individual to act according to his or her own will. Depending on the circumstances, the specific elements of grave coercion may vary, but in general, it requires the use of violence, intimidation, or other means that deprive the victim of his or her freedom to act in a particular manner.

The arrested individuals are now under the custody of the Narra municipal police for proper disposition. The authorities did not provide further details on the circumstances of the offense, or the events leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The joint operation was part of the ongoing efforts of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to apprehend wanted individuals in Palawan and bring them to justice.

The joint operation was conducted by the personnel of the Narra police station, Palawan Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Regional Intelligence Unit 4B (REU 4B) PIT-PALAWAN, and Palawan Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Unit (PIDMU).

