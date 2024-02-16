Three individuals were arrested during an anti-illegal drug buy-bust operation on Thursday, February 15, in Purok Sampalok, Golden Harvest, Barangay Sicsican, Puerto Princesa City, the police reported.

The individuals, identified as “Ryan”, 36, categorized as a high-value individual (HVI), “Marlo”, 30, and “Nilo”, 21, both categorized as street-level individuals (SLI), were apprehended after purportedly selling one transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu for ₱5,500 to an undercover police officer.

Authorities seized approximately 1.42 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated value of ₱12,780, along with the marked buy-bust money and relevant paraphernalia during the operation.

The collaborative effort involved members of the Puerto Princesa City Drug Enforcement Unit, in conjunction with the City Intelligence Unit, SOU Maritime Group, and Anti-Crime Task Force Puerto Princesa City.

The detained suspects are presently in police custody, awaiting the filing of charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.