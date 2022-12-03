Now that travel restrictions have been lifted, many people prefer to visit local destinations, not only to help our economy recover but also to explore our country’s many world-renowned tourist attractions. When discussing top Philippine destinations, Palawan is one of the first places that comes to mind.

Surrounded by pristine waters and powdery white sands, Palawan has been consistently hailed as one of the top tourist destinations both by local and international travelers. Situated at the heart of Palawan is Puerto Princesa – a bustling city with many places to discover and food to try.

As travelers, one of the most important factors to consider when choosing a hotel to stay in during a vacation is its location. It should be near tourist attractions or at least in close proximity to public transportation. Other important factors to note in making sure you have a comfortable stay are the amenities as well as the hospitality of the staff. Taking all these into consideration, the Alvea Hotel should be one of your top choices.

A less than 10-minute ride away from Puerto Princesa International Airport, Alvea Hotel is perfect whether you’re in the city for a good rest and recreation or official business. For their guests’ convenience, the hotel offers free roundtrip airport services.

Alvea Hotel puts a premium on the safety and COVID-free stay of its guests. Besides having 100% vaccinated employees, all of their 67 rooms are equipped with Whirlpool Air Purifiers – something you won’t regularly find in other hotels. These elegantly designed rooms are classified into Deluxe Twin, Deluxe Double, Deluxe Premier, and their largest—the Premier Suite. With a spacious floor area of 39 square meters, the Premier Suite has its own mini kitchen area, complete with a personal refrigerator and microwave oven.

All rooms are fully air-conditioned, with ultra-comfy beds to ensure a good night’s sleep after a long day. Appliances are also made available to guests, like a smart TV, an electric kettle, and a hair dryer. Each room also has a private bathroom with a hot and cold shower, towels and toiletries, coffee cups and glasses, Wi-Fi, and a safe to keep your valuables in.

When you wake up, you can get a free breakfast at their café or restaurant that will fill you up before you start your day.

Alvea Hotel understands that not all tourists come to Palawan with an itinerary prepared, that’s why they also offer customized tour packages so you can adventurously discover the charm of Puerto Princesa. Go island-hopping in Honda Bay and visit Starfish Island, Luli Island, and Cowrie Island; explore the underground river, or even watch the fireflies dance in the night for that magical and romantic experience. If you don’t feel like going out, you can also book an in-room massage from their on-call therapists.

Alvea Hotel might be new in the city but is comparable to other well-established hotels in terms of amenities. The hotel has a grand function hall, all equipped with professional sound systems and Tiffany chairs. The hall can be used to host intimate gatherings like birthdays, anniversaries, and wedding receptions. It can also host corporate events and seminars with a seating capacity of up to 120 people.

Aside from exploring the exceptional beauty of our country, our travel memories will be even more remarkable when you stay in a hotel that offers excellent facilities at competitive rates. If you are about to fly to Puerto Princesa or are planning to, you can comfortably stay at the Alvea Hotel to experience a home away from home. The Alvea Hotel is located at 110 Rizal Avenue, Brgy. Magkakaibigan, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan. Check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/AlveaHotels or book directly through their website at www.alvea.com.ph. For inquiries, you may call 0917 825 6841 or (048) 716-5170.

