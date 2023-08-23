The implementation of the coastal cleanup under the project “Save the Puerto Princesa Bay” by the city government of Puerto Princesa continues, with the third installment scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Quito area near the ongoing cruise port development in Barangay Pagkakaisa.

The city government is inviting all participants to register at four o’clock in the morning, where they will be welcomed by the lively and joyful music provided by Konektibo.

City information officer Richard Ligad said participants can also join in for some Zumba dancing.

He added that new knowledge and inspirational messages will be shared by special guests from public and private agencies and organizations.

Another piece of good news, he said, is the new version of “Scoop Basura,” which has been divided into various categories: uniformed personnel, academia, and barangay residents.

“The teams’ success will be determined by measuring the volume or quantity of garbage collected from each group,” he said.

Messages of support will also be heard during the event from Dr. Carlos Reyes of the Palawan Geographic Society (PGS), Dr. Ramon Docto, the president of Palawan State University (PSU), and Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, the commander of the Western Command (WESCOM).

Simultaneous activities will promptly take place following the program, including mudball throwing, coastal cleanup, and Scoop Basura Version 2.0.

Ligad said Mayor Lucilo Bayron also anticipates the continuous success of the “well-conceived program,” aiming to preserve and safeguard the city’s coastline and seas.