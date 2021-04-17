Third District Rep’s office trains contact tracers thru TESDA

The Office of 3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta Jr. initiated a move to help the City Incident Management Team (IMT) by training contact tracers through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The growing cases of COVID-19 in Puerto Princesa City increased the need for more contact tracers to find close contacts of the patients.

A press statement from Acosta’s office said 14 new contact tracers were trained and given National Certificate II at the Puerto Princesa City School of Arts and Trade (PPSAT) last March 19.

The new contact tracers consist of Barangay Health Workers and other volunteers who availed the program through the TESDA Scholarship with fund allocation from the office of the 3rd District representative.

“Nagkaroon na ng orientation at maaari nang magamit ng City-IMT ang mga bagong graduate na TESDA Scholars ng Contact Tracing NCII na pinaglaanan ng pondo ni Kabarangay JR. Ito ay upang makatulong sa pagsasagawa ng contact tracing sa mga posibleng nahawa at close contact ng mga taong nagpositibo sa Covid-19,” the statement said.

Aside from the training, around 50 set of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are also given to the City IMT.

At present, Puerto Princesa City has 322 total COVID-19 cases with 79 active cases.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts