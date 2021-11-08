They claim that something weird arrives and foretells your demise. Then, on the prophesied day, it transports you to hell.

This was ominously spoken by Kim Hyun-joo, who portrays lawyer Min Hye-jin, in the final teaser for the South Korean streaming series Hellbound, which will premiere on Netflix on November 19.

The six-part series, which stars Yoo Ah-in as cult leader Jung Jin Soo, is set in a world where mankind is faced with a horrific supernatural phenomenon. Out of nowhere, ambassadors from Hell appear to tell people they will die and go to hell. When that moment arrives, they are killed by a death angel that appears in front of them.

These otherworldly occurrences wreak havoc and help the religious organization The New Truth gain clout. However, a few individuals grow skeptical of its operations and begin to look into its role in strange happenings. It becomes a living nightmare as the world devolves into anarchy.

They say it’s some kind of warning to the people.

WATCH || HELLBOUND FINAL TRAILER

- Advertisement -

Hellbound, directed by South Korean film director Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan) from his and Choi Gyu-seok’ webtoon, is on track to take over your screens next week and provide yet another thrilling series that incorporates supernatural elements with seemingly realistic fiction.

It also stars Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-a, Yang Ik-june, Kim Do-yoon, Kim Shin-rock, Ryu Kyung-soo, Lee Re, and others. It is produced by Climax Studio and distributed by Netflix.

Previous articlePulisya sa Sofronio Española, nagsagawa ng tree planting sa PSU campus
Next articleJimenez Group of Companies to help in Tubbataha conservation as a new donor
Cedez Castro

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR