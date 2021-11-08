They claim that something weird arrives and foretells your demise. Then, on the prophesied day, it transports you to hell.

This was ominously spoken by Kim Hyun-joo, who portrays lawyer Min Hye-jin, in the final teaser for the South Korean streaming series Hellbound, which will premiere on Netflix on November 19.

The six-part series, which stars Yoo Ah-in as cult leader Jung Jin Soo, is set in a world where mankind is faced with a horrific supernatural phenomenon. Out of nowhere, ambassadors from Hell appear to tell people they will die and go to hell. When that moment arrives, they are killed by a death angel that appears in front of them.

These otherworldly occurrences wreak havoc and help the religious organization The New Truth gain clout. However, a few individuals grow skeptical of its operations and begin to look into its role in strange happenings. It becomes a living nightmare as the world devolves into anarchy.

They say it’s some kind of warning to the people.

WATCH || HELLBOUND FINAL TRAILER

- Advertisement -

Hellbound, directed by South Korean film director Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan) from his and Choi Gyu-seok’ webtoon, is on track to take over your screens next week and provide yet another thrilling series that incorporates supernatural elements with seemingly realistic fiction.

It also stars Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-a, Yang Ik-june, Kim Do-yoon, Kim Shin-rock, Ryu Kyung-soo, Lee Re, and others. It is produced by Climax Studio and distributed by Netflix.