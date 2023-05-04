With the travel restrictions easing and the destination gaining popularity, Kandiwata Islet, also known as “Little Palawan,” is expected to attract more visitors this summer, as anticipated by the local government unit of Daram, Samar.

During the first quarter of 2023, Daram town has recorded a significant increase in tourist arrival, said tourism officer Nathan Abinguna.

The site welcomed 1,114 guests from January to March 2023, almost a 100 percent increase from the 685 tourist arrivals recorded in the first quarter of 2022.

“We are expecting that the trend will continue until June since we have not yet reached the peak season,” Abinguna said.

He advised tourists to make a reservation first, especially those who wanted to use the floating cottages, before going on a trip to the islet so they could enjoy it better.

Visitors can make reservations by contacting the tourism office at 0968-875-3003 or by sending a message to the Daram Tourism Office Facebook page.

Kandiwata is a small islet that used to be a hidden gem of Daram until it became known to local tourists. Some call the site Little Coron, Palawan due to its exquisite rock formation and clear water that can be compared to those that are found in the said province.

This rock formation is made up of limestone walls that formed thousands of years ago, possibly as a result of weathering, erosion, and wave impact.

Kandiwata has clear emerald waters where tourists can enjoy snorkeling and swimming with a small portion of the islet with white powdery sand, relaxation, and kayaking.

The site is very accessible from Tacloban City, the regional capital.

There are daily flights from Manila to Tacloban. From the airport, some jeepneys could take visitors to the city bus terminal where one can find vans or jeepneys heading to Babatngon town.

There are many boats lined up at the port available as service vessels to Kandiwata. The trip from Babatngon port is more than one hour. (PNA)

