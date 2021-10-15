During the pandemic last year, this Shoes Sale got viral when an SM employee uploaded an Adidas sneaker that cost just P979.00 instead of the normal price of more than P4,000.



The Sports Central Super Sale returns this year, giving up to 50% discount on great finds from October 15 through October 31, 2021.



Shoppers may also receive an extra 10% off ALL ITEMS during the SM Super Month Weekend Sale on October 15-17, 2021, and another 10% if they have an SM Advantage or Prestige Card.



Don’t miss out on another tremendous sale that’s guaranteed to have something you’re looking for. Participating brands include Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Under Armour, and many more.



Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB 129178, s. 2021.



Sports Central is located at the 2nd Level of SM City Puerto Princesa. Note: Health protocols are strictly implemented inside store premises so limited number of customers shall be observed.

