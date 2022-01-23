The SM Store Puerto Princesa turned over 587 donated toys from its Share-A-Toy campaign.

Beneficiaries for the pre-loved and some new toys donated in November-December 2021 by shoppers are the Friendship Children’s Home, the Jesus Our Hope First Assembly of God Church, Life Care Foundation, and Bahay ni Nanay.

The campaign involved shoppers at SM City Puerto Princesa, who were encouraged to bring and drop off pre-loved and new toys at the Share A Toy booth at The SM Store and the Toy Kingdom branches until December 31, 2021.

For every toy donation, shoppers received a P100 discount coupon which can be redeemed on a minimum single-receipt purchase worth P1,000.

Through the Share A Toy campaign, The SM Store, Toy Kingdom, and its loyal customers join together to celebrate this joyous season of giving and hope to many children across the country.

Share A Toy purchases and donations are also valid in-store and Call To Deliver transactions. For more updates about The SM Store community programs and ways to donate, visit www.thesmstore.com